Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 3,869 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,508.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in WD-40 by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $196.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.34. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $153.91 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.