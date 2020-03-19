Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 4,455 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

JJSF opened at $115.45 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $108.16 and a twelve month high of $196.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.30.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Several research firms have commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge lowered J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

