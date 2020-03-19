Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 45,488 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,488 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNTA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.76. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,871,034.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 4,236 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

