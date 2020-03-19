Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 7,646 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIN. TheStreet lowered Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Sidoti upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

