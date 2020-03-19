Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 9,079 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,079 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King raised Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.98 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

