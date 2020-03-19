Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hess by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hess by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Hess by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 201,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 162,280 shares during the period. Finally, Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.