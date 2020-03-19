Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,956 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

WRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.