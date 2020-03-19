Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.33.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. Insiders purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040 in the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.