Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Position Lifted by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 141.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,753,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785,317 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Pinterest worth $88,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605,750 shares in the last quarter. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,509,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pinterest by 2,709.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,805 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,986 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $698,251.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546.

Shares of PINS traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 381,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,423,979. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PINS shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

