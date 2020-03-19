Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $107.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PXD. Argus assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Edward Jones cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.62.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.55. The company had a trading volume of 62,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

