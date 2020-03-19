PipeHawk (LON:PIP) Announces Earnings Results

PipeHawk (LON:PIP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.82 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

PipeHawk stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4.35 ($0.06). 60,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,914. PipeHawk has a 52-week low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.58 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.26.

About PipeHawk

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of ground probing radar (GPR) equipment, and test system solutions; and provision of GPR based services and the undertaking of complementary research and development assignments in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly and Sale of GPR Equipment; and Automation and Test System Solutions segments.

