Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $1.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $2.60 on Thursday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1,552.59% and a net margin of 32.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 138,403 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

