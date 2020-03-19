PIVX (PIVX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $594,255.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $13.62 million and approximately $594,255.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and Crex24. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014998 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003940 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 363.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Bisq, Binance, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Graviex, Bittrex, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Coinbe and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

