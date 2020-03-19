PIXEL Achieves Market Capitalization of $399,942.53 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a market cap of $399,942.53 and approximately $197,103.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,998.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.92 or 0.03582576 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00679578 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000570 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

