PlayChip Trading Down 19.2% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $1,592.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00054321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.11 or 0.04167355 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00068187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00039058 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016179 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003811 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

