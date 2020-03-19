PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $4.89 on Thursday, hitting $92.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,772. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $81.03 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

