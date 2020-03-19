POA Network Market Capitalization Achieves $3.87 Million (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

