PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.48-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. PolyOne also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POL. ValuEngine downgraded PolyOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PolyOne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut PolyOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.14.

NYSE POL traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 63,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. PolyOne has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.84.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that PolyOne will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.93%.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 9,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $239,155. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

