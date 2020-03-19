PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POL. ValuEngine downgraded PolyOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded PolyOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PolyOne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.14.

POL opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.78. PolyOne has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PolyOne will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,929.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $239,155 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

