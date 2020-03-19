Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) PT Lowered to GBX 576

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 626 ($8.23) to GBX 576 ($7.58) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Polypipe Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 519.33 ($6.83).

Get Polypipe Group alerts:

PLP opened at GBX 439.80 ($5.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. The stock has a market cap of $882.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81. Polypipe Group has a twelve month low of GBX 365 ($4.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 620 ($8.16). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 550.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 489.07.

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 29.60 ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 28.70 ($0.38) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polypipe Group will post 2649.0001415 earnings per share for the current year.

About Polypipe Group

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Polypipe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polypipe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.