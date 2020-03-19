Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pool in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

POOL has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.60.

Pool stock opened at $187.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Pool has a 52-week low of $156.01 and a 52-week high of $238.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

