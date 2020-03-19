Post Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Post in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

NYSE POST opened at $78.15 on Thursday. Post has a one year low of $74.78 and a one year high of $113.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Post by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Post by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Post news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

