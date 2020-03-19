PostCoin (POST) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $10,397.10 and $4.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PostCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PostCoin alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006262 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009006 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00001120 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU.

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.