Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,809 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.41% of Potlatchdeltic worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Potlatchdeltic stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

