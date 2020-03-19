Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on POW. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of POW traded up C$1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.35. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$18.75 and a 12-month high of C$35.15. The company has a current ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

