PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,546,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800,112 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.04% of PPL worth $270,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 2.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.84. 2,477,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,425,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.71.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upped their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

