Precision Drilling’s (PDS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.76.

Shares of PDS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,161. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $90.00 million, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.43%. Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 623,152 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 496,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 423,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 359,745 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

