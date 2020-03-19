Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several research firms have commented on PFBC. B. Riley boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James cut Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $33.41 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.