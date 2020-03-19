President Energy (PPC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

President Energy (LON: PPC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2020 – President Energy had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

3/11/2020 – President Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 8.50 ($0.11) to GBX 5 ($0.07). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – President Energy had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

3/3/2020 – President Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

2/18/2020 – President Energy was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 7 ($0.09).

2/6/2020 – President Energy was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – President Energy had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

2/3/2020 – President Energy had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 7 ($0.09) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – President Energy had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 7 ($0.09) price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – President Energy had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

1/27/2020 – President Energy had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/20/2020 – President Energy had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

1/20/2020 – President Energy had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON:PPC opened at GBX 1.39 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4.63. President Energy PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.33 ($0.12). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.88.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

