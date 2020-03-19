Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PBH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE PBH opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

