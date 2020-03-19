Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pretium Resources in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.75 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PVG. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

PVG stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of -0.02.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,089,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 848.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 554,604 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 838,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 218,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.