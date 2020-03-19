Privatix Trading 50% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Privatix token can currently be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00001318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, COSS and YoBit. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 50% against the dollar. Privatix has a market capitalization of $84,273.39 and approximately $4,081.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.02161317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00191742 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00038320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00037027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 81% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

