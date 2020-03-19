Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNX. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 3,060,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,998 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,374,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,993,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,395,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 729,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 570,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 450,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGNX opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $233.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 195.94% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

