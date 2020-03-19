Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.04 Billion

Analysts expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to report $10.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.85 billion. Progressive posted sales of $8.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $41.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.22 billion to $42.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $46.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.22 billion to $47.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

NYSE PGR opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

