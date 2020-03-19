Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive stock opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08. Progressive has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

