Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $0.59

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Prometeus has a market cap of $3.14 million and $408,401.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00009900 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.02542921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00197843 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00036506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 74.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,290,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.