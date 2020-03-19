Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 1.36% of Proofpoint worth $87,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,591,000 after acquiring an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 968,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,136,000 after buying an additional 130,938 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 935,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,767,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,701,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,780. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $251,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,927.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $10,014,500 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. First Analysis raised shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

