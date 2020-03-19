Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Propetro to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Propetro from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Propetro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.99.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,312. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $201.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.87. Propetro has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

