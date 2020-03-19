ProShare Advisors LLC Has $993.82 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,384,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,436 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Apple worth $993,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $246.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,079.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.44.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

