ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

PROS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.31. 177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,768. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. ProSight Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million.

In other ProSight Global news, Director Clement S. Dwyer, Jr. purchased 9,221 shares of ProSight Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $127,618.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProSight Global by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProSight Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProSight Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProSight Global by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.