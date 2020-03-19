Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 15,572 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.50% of Textainer Group worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Textainer Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Textainer Group by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Textainer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

