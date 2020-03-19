Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,802 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,347 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Erickson acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,826.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,236.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.00. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on BOH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.