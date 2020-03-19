Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 214,627 Shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,321.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,627 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Tilly’s worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilly's alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $13.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $120.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tilly’s Inc has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.43 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.