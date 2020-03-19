Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249,792 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Retail Properties of America worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

RPAI opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. Retail Properties of America Inc has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.