Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of GrubHub worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GrubHub by 313.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 160,114 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in GrubHub in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrubHub by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GRUB. UBS Group upgraded GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of GrubHub from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.71 and a beta of 1.14.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 1,395 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $73,251.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $110,848.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $158,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,934.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,961,894 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GrubHub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.