Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1,139.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after buying an additional 514,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,539,000 after buying an additional 494,093 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,891,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,176,000 after buying an additional 404,399 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 724.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after buying an additional 220,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,179.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after buying an additional 204,960 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $132.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

