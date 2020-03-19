Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,558 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDP. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $41,828.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,346 shares of company stock worth $128,980 in the last three months. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.99. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.