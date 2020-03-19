Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.35.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SAFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $197.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

