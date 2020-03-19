Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $2.96 Million in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 185.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

BIDU opened at $83.62 on Thursday. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $186.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.76.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

