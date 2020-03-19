Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $2.96 Million in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 229,771 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Tutor Perini at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 12,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPC stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.36. Tutor Perini Corp has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

